AEW Announces Signing Of Eddie Kingston

AEW announced earlier today on Twitter that Eddie Kingston has signed with the promotion. The “Mad King” made his debut on last Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite and cut an epic promo that was widely praised, followed by an even more epic showdown against Cody Rhodes for the TNT championship. The American Nightmare would eventually pick up the win, but couldn’t stop Kingston from powerbombing him onto a pile of tacks.
Welcome to the team #MadKing#EddieKingston is #AllElite #SignEddieKingston is now #EddieKingstonIsSigned pic.twitter.com/5O8KWHXvoI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 31, 2020
Kingston would later comment on his signing with the following tweet:
The #StrayDog is off the chain. https://t.co/9nRkkuH5rc
— Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) July 31, 2020
Prior to signing with AEW Kingston had been appearing on NWA’s weekly episodic Powerrr. The 38-year old has also worked for ROH, PWG, CZW, and indies all around the U.S.
- Rusev Already Banned from Streaming on Twitch
- Big Debut Spoiler for Next Week’s AEW Dynamite Episode
- WWE Payback Reportedly Planned for One Week After SummerSlam
- Vince McMahon on AEW – WWE NXT and the Coronavirus Impact, Paul Heyman’s Creative Work, Triple H, More
- District Court Of Tennessee Officially Declares Mistrial In Jeff Jarrett vs. Anthem Entertainment Lawsuit
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman
- Photo of Seth Rollins’ Back After Taking Kendo Stick Shots from Dominik Mysterio
- Rusev Already Banned from Streaming on Twitch
- WWE Stars and Kairi Sane Comment on Her WWE Departure, AJ Styles Reacts
- Mark Henry Comments On Adam Cole and Pat McAfee Incident: “This Is Not A Work”
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing