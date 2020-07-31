AEW Announces Signing Of Eddie Kingston

AEW announced earlier today on Twitter that Eddie Kingston has signed with the promotion. The “Mad King” made his debut on last Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite and cut an epic promo that was widely praised, followed by an even more epic showdown against Cody Rhodes for the TNT championship. The American Nightmare would eventually pick up the win, but couldn’t stop Kingston from powerbombing him onto a pile of tacks.

Kingston would later comment on his signing with the following tweet:

Prior to signing with AEW Kingston had been appearing on NWA’s weekly episodic Powerrr. The 38-year old has also worked for ROH, PWG, CZW, and indies all around the U.S.