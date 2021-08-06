AEW has announced on Twitter that Matt Hardy and Private Party will be taking on Orange Cassidy, Wheeler Yuta, and Chuck Taylor on next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT.

Best Friends & HFO have been at war in AEW, & @MATTHARDYBRAND wants to put the squeeze on OC! At Hardy’s request, AEW GM @TonyKhan has booked a huge trios match: this Wednesday, LIVE on @tntdrama at #AEWDynamite, Chuckie T/@WheelerYuta/@orangecassidy vs. Matt Hardy/Private Party! pic.twitter.com/y1EAr2WyPX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 6, 2021

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:

-Chris Jericho versus Wardlow w/special guest referee MJF

-Nyla Rose versus Kris Statlander

-Darby Allin versus Daniel Garcia

-Orange Cassidy/Wheeler Yuta/Chuck Taylor versus Matt Hardy/Private Party

-The Good Brothers versus The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) for the IMPACT tag team championship