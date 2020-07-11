AEW Announces Six Matchups For This Week’s DARK

AEW has announced this week’s lineup for their weekly Youtube episodic DARK. Check out the matches below, which include the return of MLW’s Brian Pillman Jr, and the debut of WOW tag champion Diamante.
– Brian Pillman, Jr. versus Brian Cage for the FTW championship
– Robert Anthony versus Ricky Starks
– Michael Nakazawa versus Marko Stunt
– Luther/Serpentico versus Brady Pierce/Pineapple Pete
– Diamante/Rache Chanel versus Allie/Brandi Rhodes
– Jurassic Express versus Peter Avalon/Brandon Cutler
SIX matches are ready for #AEWDark next week with your main event set as the #FTW championship is on the line between champion 'The Machine' @MrGMSI_BCage & challenger @FlyinBrianJr.
Watch #AEWDark every Tuesday at 7e/6c via our YouTube channel at https://t.co/oZiB2TKmny. pic.twitter.com/pCSqjKqfBg
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 11, 2020
