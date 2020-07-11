 AEW Announces Six Matchups For This Week's DARK

AEW has announced this week’s lineup for their weekly Youtube episodic DARK. Check out the matches below, which include the return of MLW’s Brian Pillman Jr, and the debut of WOW tag champion Diamante.

– Brian Pillman, Jr. versus Brian Cage for the FTW championship
– Robert Anthony versus Ricky Starks
– Michael Nakazawa versus Marko Stunt
– Luther/Serpentico versus Brady Pierce/Pineapple Pete
– Diamante/Rache Chanel versus Allie/Brandi Rhodes
– Jurassic Express versus Peter Avalon/Brandon Cutler

