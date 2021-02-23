AEW women’s champion Hikaru Shida has announced on Twitter that this Sunday’s Bleacher Report special will now feature a six-woman tag matchup between herself, Mei Surgua, and Rin Kadokura taking on Veny, Emi Sakura, and Maki Itoh.

As a reminder this special is happening to promote the March 7th Revolution pay per view, which will be AEW’s first ever pay per view taking place on a Sunday.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR THE BLEACHER REPORT SPECIAL

-Hikaru Shida/Mei Suruga/Rink Kadokura versus Emi Sakura/Veny/Maki Itoh

-Thunder Rosa versus Riho