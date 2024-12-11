An update on tonight’s AEW: Winter Is Coming television taping has surfaced.

Ahead of the December 11 episode of AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, All Elite Wrestling has released a new announcement.

In addition to the live episode of the Wednesday night AEW on TBS program, this week’s AEW Rampage: Winter Is Coming show will also be taped in front of the Kansas City crowd.

Announced for Friday’s show is the next challenger to the ROH World Championship, Matt Cardona. Cardona appeared on ROH On HonorClub and AEW Rampage last week to confront his opponent for ROH Final Battle 2024, ROH World Champion Chris Jericho.

“See it live before it airs on TNT,” AEW wrote via X. “Matt Cardona Appears! After he was attacked by ROH World Champion Chris Jericho & Bryan Keith on AEW Rampage, what will Matt Cardona do next?”

Make sure to check back here tonight for complete AEW Rampage: Winter Is Coming spoilers from Kansas City, MO.