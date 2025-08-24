AEW will continue to establish its’ overseas presence later this year.

Following a week that included an episode of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision taped in Glasgow, Scotland on Wednesday, and the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view in London, England on Sunday, All Elite Wrestling has announced a big UK-return for later in 2025.

Before the “Unsanctioned Lights Out Steel Cage” main event at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London on Sunday, the promotion ran a promotional trailer to advertise their UK-return scheduled for this December.

Scheduled is a special episode of AEW Collision on December 13 in Cardiff, Wales, as well as a special episode of AEW Dynamite on December 17 in Manchester, England.

