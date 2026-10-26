AEW has announced another addition to its December schedule, with a special combined episode of Dynamite and Collision set to take place in Oklahoma City.

The company confirmed that both shows will air live from the OG&E Coliseum in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on Wednesday, December 16. The event will serve as AEW’s final television stop before the Worlds End 2026 pay-per-view.

AEW announced the show on social media.

“Oklahoma City! AEW is returning this December with AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision LIVE at the OG&E Coliseum on Wednesday, December 16,” the announcement read. “Witness the final moments before AEW Worlds End!”

Tickets for the event will go on sale to the general public this Friday, October 30.

The promotional graphic features Will Ospreay, Thekla, Skye Blue, and The New Level’s Kofi Kingston and Austin Creed.

The show will mark AEW’s first event in Oklahoma since holding an episode of Dynamite in Tulsa this past January. It will also be the company’s first visit to Oklahoma City since making its debut in the city with the 2023 Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite.

AEW Worlds End 2026 is scheduled for Saturday, December 19, at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The combined Dynamite and Collision broadcast is expected to finalize much of the pay-per-view lineup, including the Continental Classic tournament finals.

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