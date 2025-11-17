AEW is kicking off the New Year of 2026 with a residency in “The Lone Star State.”

The Dallas Morning News was first to report on Monday morning that AEW is scheduled to return to Texas for the first time since their AEW ALL IN: Texas mega-event this past summer, as Esports Stadium Arlington is set to host a new residency of AEW shows in January, with four of the month’s five Saturdays hosting AEW Collision (Jan. 3, 10, 24 and 31).

“I wish we’d been back even sooner,” AEW President Tony Khan told The Dallas Morning News. “I love being around Dallas. To do these shows and have ‘Collision’ events back at the Esports Stadium again, it’s fantastic for us. That’s always a great place for AEW, and in particular, we’ve had some of our best events there. I can’t wait to go back.”

“It feels like it was just yesterday, but it’s really been a long time,” Khan said.

“The main event is still a match people talk about to this day with Bandido and (Konosuke) Takeshita. … Certainly the Metroplex, the fans deliver over and over. So, that’s why I’m really glad to bring AEW back. We’re going to have a bunch of great shows.”

Tickets for the AEW shows at ESports Stadium Arlington are scheduled to go on sale starting next Monday, November 24, at AEWTIX.com.

In related news, AEW also announced plans for Dynamite on 34th Street and Christmas Collision holiday-themed shows to finish up the year of 2025.

