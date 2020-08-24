AEW Announces Stacked Lineup For This Week’s DARK

AEW has announced this week’s lineup of their Youtube episodic DARK, with a stacked 13-match lineup being revealed. Check it out below.

-Lance Archer versus D3

-Penelope Ford versus Heather Monroe

-Kip Sabian versus Frankie Kazarian

-Red Velvet versus Mel

-Sonny Kiss/Joey Janela versus The Hybrid2

-Demetrie Jackson/Storm Thomas versus Best Friends

-Austin Gunn/Billy versus Baron Black/Frank Stone

-Santana/Ortiz versus Metro Brothers

-Jake Hager versus Marko Stunt

-Ricky Starks versus Shawn Dean

-Nyla Rose versus KiLynn King

-Luther/Serpentico versus The Initiative

-Jessy Sorensen versus Shawn Spears