AEW Announces Stacked Lineup For This Week’s DARK

AEW has announced this week’s lineup of their Youtube episodic DARK, with a stacked 13-match lineup being revealed. Check it out below.
-Lance Archer versus D3
-Penelope Ford versus Heather Monroe
-Kip Sabian versus Frankie Kazarian
-Red Velvet versus Mel
-Sonny Kiss/Joey Janela versus The Hybrid2
-Demetrie Jackson/Storm Thomas versus Best Friends
-Austin Gunn/Billy versus Baron Black/Frank Stone
-Santana/Ortiz versus Metro Brothers
-Jake Hager versus Marko Stunt
-Ricky Starks versus Shawn Dean
-Nyla Rose versus KiLynn King
-Luther/Serpentico versus The Initiative
-Jessy Sorensen versus Shawn Spears
