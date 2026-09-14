AEW has confirmed when and where the 2026 Continental Classic will get underway.

The company announced on Monday that this year’s tournament will officially begin on the November 18 edition of AEW Dynamite from the Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado. Tickets for the event are scheduled to go on sale to the general public on Monday, September 21.

“AEW is kicking off this year’s Continental Classic on Wednesday, November 18 at AEW Dynamite LIVE from the Mission Ballroom in Denver, CO.,” AEW announced.

Introduced in 2023, the Continental Classic has since become an annual part of AEW’s year-end schedule. The round-robin tournament traditionally begins in November and concludes at the Worlds End pay-per-view in late December.

The winner of the tournament leaves with the AEW Continental Championship, while an incumbent champion can retain the title by winning the tournament.

Eddie Kingston won the inaugural Continental Classic in 2023, with Kazuchika Okada and Jon Moxley winning the tournament in subsequent years.

Moxley remains the reigning AEW Continental Champion and also won the inaugural Continental Challenge Cup earlier this year, defeating Nigel McGuinness in the tournament finals at AEW All In.