AEW has announced a new interview segment for this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite on TNT.

Hall of Famer Sting will speak with Tony Schiavone, his first address in AEW since his surprise appearance at “Winter Is Coming.”

This Wednesday on #AEWDynamite @tonyschiavone24 will interview @Sting for the first time in #AEW. Watch Dynamite every Wednesday night at 8/7c on @tntdrama and on #AEWPlus brought to you by @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/lOH71KYqqL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 6, 2020

-MJF versus Orange Cassidy for the Dynamite Diamond Ring

-Young Bucks versus TH2 (Angelico & Jack Evans)

-Dustin Rhodes versus 10 from the Dark Order

-Lance Archer/Lucha Bros versus Eddie Kingston/Butcher and The Blade

-FTR versus Varsity Blondes

-Abandon in action

-Will the Inner Circle break-up?

-Sting Speaks