AEW has announced on Twitter that Tony Schiavone will once again be conducing an interview with the icon Sting at this Wednesday’s Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite on TNT. The Stinger has yet to officially reveal his intentions since arriving in AEW at Winter Is Coming.

As a reminder…this week’s episode will be airing immediately after the NBA showdown between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks. Updated lineup is below.

-Dustin Rhodes versus Evil Uno

-Top Flight versus MJF/Chris Jericho

-Hikaru Shida In Action

-Jurassic Express versus Dark Order

-PAC versus The Butcher

-Sting interview

-The Young Bucks versus The Acclaimed for the AEW tag team championship