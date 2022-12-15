AEW has announced stipulations for the final two matches in the Best Of 7 Series between The Elite and AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle.

As noted, Wednesday’s Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite saw Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero M and PAC defeat Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks when Penta used the ring bell hammer to get the win. After the match, Omega challenged Death Triangle to a No DQ match on next week’s Holiday Bash show, and the challenge was accepted. Dynamite ended with Death Triangle up 3-1.

It was later confirmed that next week’s match on the Holiday Bash Dynamite from San Antonio, TX will be held under No DQ rules. Match 6, if necessary, will be a Falls Count Anywhere bout, and will take place on December 28 from Denver, CO. The final match of the series, if necessary, will take place on January 11 from Los Angeles, CA, and will be held under Escalera de la Muerte (Ladder Match) rules.

The team who wins the series will walk away with the AEW World Trios Titles.

Below is an updated look at the Best Of 7 Series:

* Match 1: AEW Full Gear, November 19 – Death Triangle retains titles

* Match 2: AEW Dynamite Thanksgiving Eve, November 23 – Death Triangle wins

* Match 3: AEW Dynamite, November 30 – The Elite wins

* Match 4: AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming, December 14 – Death Triangle wins

* Match 5:: AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash, December 21 – No DQ Match

* Match 6: AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash, December 28 – Falls Count Anywhere (If necessary)

* Match 7: AEW Dynamite, January 11 – Ladder Match (If necessary)

