AEW has announced on Twitter that superstar Matt and Nick Jackson, better known as the Young Bucks, have been fined $5,000 for superkicking backstage interviewer Alex Marvez on last night’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. Footage of the incident can be seen below.

The Bucks have been displaying more aggression over the last few weeks stemming from Hangman Page costing them a chance at the AEW tag team titles. Following the events from Saturday’s ALL OUT pay per view, the Elite has become more distant from each other than ever before.