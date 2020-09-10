AEW has announced on Twitter that superstar Matt and Nick Jackson, better known as the Young Bucks, have been fined $5,000 for superkicking backstage interviewer Alex Marvez on last night’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. Footage of the incident can be seen below.
#AEW has fined the @youngbucks $5,000 for super kicking @alexmarvez last night on #AEDynamite pic.twitter.com/gpWkmHXDiW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 10, 2020
The Bucks have been displaying more aggression over the last few weeks stemming from Hangman Page costing them a chance at the AEW tag team titles. Following the events from Saturday’s ALL OUT pay per view, the Elite has become more distant from each other than ever before.