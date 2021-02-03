AEW has announced on Twitter that team FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) has been suspended for one week due to their actions on last week’s Dynamite. The Dark Order’s John Silver and Alex Reynolds will replace Harwood and Wheeler in the battle royal on tomorrow’s Beach Break special on TNT, with the winners receiving an AEW tag title opportunity against the Young Bucks at next month’s Revolution pay per view.

