AEW has announced another two-night special event.
All Elite Wrestling surfaced via social media on Monday to announce the dates and locations for this year’s AEW Summer Blockbuster.
The company released this statement:
New events just announced!
• #AEWDynamite – Richmond, VA on Wed. June 3
• #AEWCollision – Youngstown, OH on Sat. June 6
• #AEWDynamite: Summer Blockbuster – Cincinnati, OH on Wed. June 10
• #AEWCollision: Summer Blockbuster – Cincinnati, OH on Thu. June 11
Early Access Premium Seating starts tomorrow; tickets on sale 4/20. Sign up to be an AEW Insider for presale access & more at http://AEWTix.com
New events just announced!
• #AEWDynamite – Richmond, VA on Wed. June 3
• #AEWCollision – Youngstown, OH on Sat. June 6
• #AEWDynamite: Summer Blockbuster – Cincinnati, OH on Wed. June 10
• #AEWCollision: Summer Blockbuster – Cincinnati, OH on Thu. June 11
Early Access… pic.twitter.com/em1ZfMdm0R
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 13, 2026