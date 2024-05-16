AEW issued the following press release announcing the Summer Series at Esports Stadium Arlington beginning in July. This will see AEW run multiple events, including multiple editions of Collision and the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view. Full details are below.

AEW Partners With City of Arlington For AEW Path To All In Summer Series At Esports Stadium Arlington Beginning July 20

— Tickets On Sale Thursday, June 6 Via ETix.com and AEWTix.com —

May 16, 2024 – All Elite Wrestling and the City of Arlington today announced a historic partnership that will feature AEW hosting a summer series of events on the Path To All In from the world class Esports Stadium in Arlington beginning Saturday, July 20.

Esports Stadium Arlington is set to be a hub of cutting-edge wrestling action, hosting a multitude of AEW and Ring of Honor events throughout July and August. The lineup includes TNT’s AEW: Collision, Battle of the Belts and the highly anticipated ROH: Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view event on Friday, July 26.

The Path To All In dates at Esports Stadium Arlington are as follows. Additional Ring of Honor dates will be announced in the near future:

– Saturday, July 20 – AEW: Collision

– Friday, July 26 – ROH: Death Before Dishonor

– Saturday, July 27 – AEW: Collision

– Thursday, August 1 – AEW: Collision (Taped to air Saturday, August 3)

– Saturday, August 10 – AEW: Collision

– Saturday, August 17 – AEW: Collision

Fans interested in exclusive pre-sale opportunities can register to become an AEW Insider by visiting allelitewrestling.com/aew-insider.

“We are thrilled to partner with the City of Arlington for AEW’s first-ever events at Esports Stadium. This AEW summer series will add to the rich legacy of major professional wrestling events held in the great state of Texas and serve as the ultimate springboard for AEW: All In London on August 25 at Wembley Stadium,” said AEW CEO, General Manager and Head of Creative Tony Khan. “This partnership would not have been possible without the tireless support of Matt Wilson, Justin Grimsley, the Arlington Sports Commission and City of Arlington teams and of course, our incredibly passionate fanbase throughout Texas.”

Tickets for the Path To All In summer series will go on sale Thursday, June 6 at 10 A.M. CT via

ETix.com and AEWTix.com.

Esports Stadium Arlington is the largest dedicated esports stadium in North America, making

Arlington a global destination for competitive sporting and gaming events.

“We are honored to team with Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling for this incredible opportunity,” said Arlington Sports Commission Executive Director Matt Wilson. “The ability to host TNT’s wildly popular AEW: Collision program is another milestone achievement to bring worldwide events to Arlington and shine a global weekly spotlight on our beautiful city.”