October 30 is going to be a Fright Night.

And what better night than a Fright Night for a fist-fight?

During the October 16 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, Shelton Benjamin won his AEW in-ring debut, defeating Lio Rush in an excellent match at the SAP Center in San Jose, CA.

After the match, MVP got on the microphone and issued a challenge to Swerve, who later accepted the challenge in a backstage segment.

Later in the show, an official graphic was released for a special “AEW Fright Night Dynamite” show on October 30 in Cleveland, OH., featuring Swerve Strickland vs. Shelton Benjamin.

Make sure to join us here on 10/30 for live AEW Fright Night Dynamite results coverage from Cleveland, OH.