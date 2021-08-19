AEW announced during tonight’s edition of Dynamite on TNT that a tag team eliminator tournament will take place over the next few weeks to determine new contenders for the Young Bucks and the tag team championship. Competing in the tournament will be Private Party, The Varsity Blonds, Jurassic Express, and The Lucha Bros.

That’s not all…Tony Schiavone revealed that the winner will face the Young Bucks at the September 5th ALL OUT pay per view, with the match taking place inside of a steel cage.

Huge news! We will see a Tag Team Eliminator Tournament w/ #PrivateParty, #VarsityBlonds, #LuchaBros, & #JurassicExpress. The winner gets an #AEW World Tag Team title match against the @youngbucks in a STEEL CAGE at #AEWAllOut! Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/Tn7HpU2VHB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 19, 2021

Full results to tonight’s Dynamite can be found here.