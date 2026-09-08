AEW is adding a free block party to its All Out 2026 festivities in the Chicago area.

The event will be held at Hideaway Brew Garden & Bar in Hoffman Estates, Illinois on Saturday, September 26, just hours before All Out takes place nearby at NOW Arena.

The block party will feature Q&A sessions with AEW talent, live music, photo booths and a dunk tank benefiting AEW’s Rebel Heart ALS fundraiser.

AEW and WWE will be going head-to-head that night, with both promotions running shows in the Chicago area at the same time.

Will Ospreay is set to headline All Out, defending the AEW World Championship against Jon Moxley after capturing the title from Kenny Omega at All In: London.

Two tag team title matches have also been announced. Adam Copeland and Christian Cage will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship against FTR and The Young Bucks in a three-way ladder match.

The Brawling Birds (Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor) will defend the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship against Divine Dominion (Megan Bayne and Lena Kross) in a Chicago Street Fight.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 9/26 for live AEW All Out 2026 Results coverage.