AEW announced on this evening’s Quake By The Lake edition of Dynamite the full bracket for the company’s trios tournament to crown the first-ever trios champions. The finals will be taking place at the September 4th ALL OUT pay-per-view in Chicago.

Competing in the tournament will be the House of Black, the Trustbusters, the Dark Order, Best Friends, Death Triangle, Will Ospreay & Aussie Open, La Faccion Ingobernable, and the Young Bucks/Mystery partner.

