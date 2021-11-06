All Elite Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the November 13th Full Gear pay per view will be airing in select movie theaters around the United States, as well as being available for purchase on Bleacher Report. Full details, including the card fo the event, can be found below.

Coming off the hottest summer for professional wrestling in recent memory, AEW is renewing its partnership with Joe Hand Promotions to host the upcoming FULL GEAR pay-per-view event live in select theatres across North America on Saturday, Nov.13, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Participating theaters include Cinemark, AMC, Regal, Harkins, iPic, Emagine Entertainment, and others. To locate a theater showing FULL GEAR, fans can check the Joe Hand Promotions website: https://bit.ly/aewfullgeartheaters

Emanating from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., AEW’s FULL GEAR pay-per-view will feature incredible matches, including:

AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega (C) vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

AEW Women’s World Championship: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (C) vs. Tay Conti

AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Lucha Bros. (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero Miedo) (C) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)

AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Final: Bryan Danielson vs. Miro

Minneapolis Street Fight: The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana & Ortiz) vs. Men of the Year (Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky) and American Top Team (Junior dos Santos, Andrei Arlovski and Dan Lambert)

MJF vs. Darby Allin

CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston

Jurassic Express/Christian Cage vs. The SuperKliq

“We’re always looking for new ways to engage our phenomenal fanbase, and we know Joe Hand Promotions is aligned with our mission and will deliver the excitement and camaraderie of FULL GEAR in theatres across North America next Saturday night,” said Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW. “Like all of our pay-per-views, FULL GEAR will be epic in scale with three AEW World Championship titles on the line, a Minnesota Street Fight and our hottest stars tearing down the house live from Minneapolis.” “It’s exciting to connect our content partners at AEW with theatres across North America so that wrestling fans can experience the intensity of FULL GEAR in the comfort of a theatre with great food and beverage options,” said Joe Hand, Jr., President of Joe Hand Promotions.