Some sad news for the AEW family.

Günter Zapf, the German announcer for the promotion, has passed away. Before his broadcasting career, Zapf played cornerback for the Munich Cowboys. He was a WWE announcer from 2002 to 2013. In 2016, he joined DAZN and Premiere, calling NFL and MLB games, and also announced for Lucha Underground.

Zapf began working with AEW when the promotion started airing on DMAX.

With great sadness, AEW mourns the passing of Günter Zapf. A member of AEW Germany's announce team for many years, he will be dearly missed. pic.twitter.com/dELl0hlAMz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 26, 2024

Wrestling Headlines would like to send our condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Zapf.