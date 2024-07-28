Another wrestler is dealing with an injury.

On tonight’s AEW Collision Tony Schiavone announced on commentary that Shane Taylor was injured at last night’s ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view. Taylor was set to team with new ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty on Collision, but was instead replaced by Brian Cage.

With Shane Taylor injured after #DBD2024, “The Machine” Brian Cage teams with the NEW #ROH Pure Champion “Taiga Style” Lee Moriarty in this Three Way Tag Team Match! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@BrianCageGMSI | @TheLeeMoriarty | @shane216taylor pic.twitter.com/ceqcczmASu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 28, 2024

Taylor competed in the Survival of the Fittest matchup at Death Before Dishonor, with the ROH Television Championship on the line. The type of injury Taylor sustained has yet to be revealed, nor is it known how long he will be out of action. Wrestling Headlines will continue to keep you updated on his status.

