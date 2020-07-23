 AEW Announces "The Deadly Draw" Women's Tag Team Tournament

On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT (results here) it was announced that a women’s tag team tournament will take place later this summer. The tournament will feature 8 teams of 16 women.

Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes, who is also and one-half of the Nightmare Sisters tag duo with Allie, had been teasing something big for the women’s division.

Details can be found below.

We’ll keep you updated on the teams as they are announced.

