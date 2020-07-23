AEW Announces “The Deadly Draw” Women’s Tag Team Tournament

On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT (results here) it was announced that a women’s tag team tournament will take place later this summer. The tournament will feature 8 teams of 16 women.

Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes, who is also and one-half of the Nightmare Sisters tag duo with Allie, had been teasing something big for the women’s division.

Details can be found below.

Coming this Summer | 16 Women | 8 Teams

It's the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament: The Deadly Draw Who will step up? Let us know your team predictions using the hashtag #AEWDynamite! pic.twitter.com/FtmtAPtOQc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 23, 2020

We’ll keep you updated on the teams as they are announced.