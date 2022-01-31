AEW has announced the full lineup for tomorrow’s edition of the promotion’s weekly Youtube episodic, Dark. Check out the matchups below.

-Joey Janela versus Lee Moriarty

-Marcus Kross versus Anthony Ogogo

-Reka Tehaka versus Marina Shafir

-Kiera Hogan versus Mazzerati

-Penelope Ford vresus Angelica Risk

-Dante Martin/Matt Sydal versus Bear Country

-2Point0 versus Ish/Kidd Bandit

-Cam Stewart/Dante Casanova versus The Factory

-Zack Clayton versus Tony Nese

-Dark Order versus Invictus Khash/Ariya Daivari

-Jordan Costa versus Lance Archer

-Toa Liona versus QT Marshall