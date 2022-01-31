AEW has announced the full lineup for tomorrow’s edition of the promotion’s weekly Youtube episodic, Dark. Check out the matchups below.
-Joey Janela versus Lee Moriarty
-Marcus Kross versus Anthony Ogogo
-Reka Tehaka versus Marina Shafir
-Kiera Hogan versus Mazzerati
-Penelope Ford vresus Angelica Risk
-Dante Martin/Matt Sydal versus Bear Country
-2Point0 versus Ish/Kidd Bandit
-Cam Stewart/Dante Casanova versus The Factory
-Zack Clayton versus Tony Nese
-Dark Order versus Invictus Khash/Ariya Daivari
-Jordan Costa versus Lance Archer
-Toa Liona versus QT Marshall
An ALL-NEW #AEWDark premieres TOMORROW 7/6c!
• #2point0 (@MattTheShow/@JeffTheShow) vs. @kiddbanditpro/#ISH
• @Mr_Freakbeast/@AaronSoloAEW vs. @thecamstewart/@_dantecasanova_
• @JANELABABY vs. @theleemoriarty
• @lancehoyt vs. #JordanCosta
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11 pic.twitter.com/89Q4f60QP8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 31, 2022
An ALL-NEW #AEWDark premieres TOMORROW 7/6c!
• @AnthonyOgogo vs. @TheMarcusKross
• @MarinaShafir vs. @Reka_Tehaka
• @HoganKnowsBest3 vs. @Mazzerati3
• @lucha_angel1/@MattSydal vs. #BearCountry (@bearbronsonBC/@bear_boulder)
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/a5l5JoycsV
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 31, 2022
An ALL-NEW #AEWDark premieres TOMORROW 7/6c!
• @thePenelopeFord vs. @angelica_risk
• #TheFactory’s @QTMarshall vs. @ToaLiona
• @TonyNese vs. @zackclayton
• #DarkOrder’s @Alan_V_Angels & @Pres10Vance vs. @AriyaDaivari/@InvictusKhash
▶️ https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/nUJxx6EGbD
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 31, 2022