AEW has announced on tonight’s edition of Dynamite “Homecoming” that Excalibur, Mark Henry, Taz, and former world champion Chris Jericho will be the official commentary team for the promotion’s newest weekly program, Rampage.
Introducing your announce team for #AEWRampage: @OfficialTAZ, @ShutUpExcalibur, @TheMarkHenry, and @IAmJericho!
Get tickets for the WORLD PREMIERE of #AEWRampage next Friday night (8/13) in Pittsburgh at the @Petersen_Events Center at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq. pic.twitter.com/gkmfiG9GCz
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 5, 2021
The first Rampage begins next Friday (August 13th) and will feature Britt Baker defending her women’s championship against Red Velvet.