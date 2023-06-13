Sammy Guevara is returning to AEW Dynamite this week.

Guevara has not been seen since working the AEW Double Or Nothing main event on May 28, which saw AEW World Champion MJF retain over Guevara, Darby Allin and Jungle Boy. AEW has now announced that Guevara will be on Wednesday’s show, but no opponent was named.

Guevara tweeted on the return and wrote, “IM BACK!! #AEWDynamite”

Below is the updated card for Wednesday’s Dynamite from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, along with Guevara’s tweet:

* Sammy Guevara makes first appearance since Double Or Nothing

* AEW TNT Champion Wardlow defends against Jake Hager

* AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defends against Skye Blue

* AEW World Champion MJF vs. Adam Cole in a World Title Eliminator Match

* AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy, Sting, Darby Allin and Keith Lee vs. The Mogul Embassy (Swerve Strickland, ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Brian Cage, Gates of Agony)

* The Elite (Adam Page, The Young Bucks) vs. The Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta)

