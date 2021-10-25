AEW issued a short press release on Twitter earlier today announcing that they promotion will be returning to the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland Texas on December 15th for a broadcast of their weekly TNT episodic, Dynamite. Tickets will go on sale for the event this Friday, October 29th.

#AEW returns to the Dallas-Ft. Worth MetroPlex for #AEWDynamite / #AEWRampage Wednesday, Dec. 15 at the @CulwellCenter in Garland, TX! Tickets go on sale this Friday (10/29) at 10 am CT – https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ pic.twitter.com/OpGl6KD804 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 25, 2021

AEW is set to return to their normal time-slot on Wednesday this week after running two Saturday shows due to the NHL coming to TNT. They will begin airing Dynamite on TBS in January.