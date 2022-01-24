AEW has announced on Twitter that they will be making their debut in Colombia South Carolina.
The promotion will be coming to the Colonial Life Arena on March 30th for a live episode of their flagship program Dynamite on TBS, as well as a taping of their second program, Rampage on TNT. Full details, including when tickets are set to go on sale for the event, can be found below.
🚨New #AEWDynamite / #AEWRampage Event🚨#AEW debuts in SOUTH CAROLINA on Wednesday, March 30th at the Colonial Life Arena (@CLAmktg) in Columbia, SC w/ a 7pm showtime.
Tickets start at $29 (plus fees) and go ON-SALE THIS FRIDAY, JAN 28th at 10am ET at https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ pic.twitter.com/Cvty65mE8D
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 24, 2022