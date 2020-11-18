AEW has announced on Twitter that they’ve officially signed superstar Matt Sydal to a contract. Formerly known as Evan Bourne in WWE, Sydal made his AEW debut at the September 5th ALL OUT pay per view in the Casino Battle Royal matchup.

Sydal is a former ROH and WWE tag champion, and an IMPACT X-Division champion. His last major TV appearance was a loss to Eddie Kingston on an episode of Dynamite.