AEW has announced this week’s full lineup for the Youtube episodic DARK. Check them out below.
-Will Hobbs versus Ryzin
-Angelico versus Sean Dean
-Eddie Kingston versus M’Badu
-John Silver versus QT Marshall
-Michael Nakazawa versus Matt Sydal
-Kenzie Paige versus Brandi Rhodes
-Sonny Kiss/Joey Janela versus Lucha Brothers
-Brian Pillman Jr./Griff Garrison versus David Ali/Cezar Bononi
-Skyler Moore versus Big Swole
-Ray Rosas/Eric Watts versus Jurassic Express
-Lee Johnson/Anthony Bowens versus Chaos Project
We have ELEVEN stacked matches for you this Tuesday on Dark!
Watch #AEWDark at 7e/6c via our YouTube channel at https://t.co/oZiB2U1XM8 pic.twitter.com/USPz6fR71R
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 4, 2020