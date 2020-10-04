AEW has announced this week’s full lineup for the Youtube episodic DARK. Check them out below.

-Will Hobbs versus Ryzin

-Angelico versus Sean Dean

-Eddie Kingston versus M’Badu

-John Silver versus QT Marshall

-Michael Nakazawa versus Matt Sydal

-Kenzie Paige versus Brandi Rhodes

-Sonny Kiss/Joey Janela versus Lucha Brothers

-Brian Pillman Jr./Griff Garrison versus David Ali/Cezar Bononi

-Skyler Moore versus Big Swole

-Ray Rosas/Eric Watts versus Jurassic Express

-Lee Johnson/Anthony Bowens versus Chaos Project