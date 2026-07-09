All Elite Wrestling is stacking the deck for their Saturday night program this week.

During the AEW Dynamite: Beach Break show on July 8 in Clearwater, FL., one title bout was announced for this week’s AEW Collision, with ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey vs. Mark Davis for the AEW National Championship confirmed for the Saturday night episode.

In an update, AEW has since confirmed two additional title tilts for the July 11 episode of AEW Collision in Roanoke, VA.

Now confirmed for the 7/11 Collision is Hikaru Shida vs. Harley Cameron for the TBS Championship, as well as the winner of Bandido vs. Bryan Keith defending the ROH World Championship against Katsuyori Shibata.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 7/11 for live AEW Collision Results coverage from Roanoke, VA.