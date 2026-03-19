Fans tuning into TBS and/or HBO Max on Wednesday night expecting to see “Timeless” Toni Storm in action …

Don’t.

Because you won’t.

The opening match on the March 18, post-AEW Revolution 2026 episode of AEW Dynamite saw Will Ospreay defeat Blake Christian before engaging in a wild brawl with Jon Moxley and The Death Riders, which culminated in PAC attacking Ospreay’s surgically repaired neck.

However it was comments made by the commentators before the match got underway that alerted fans to a big change to originally advertised action for tonight’s show.

The commentary trio of Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Bryan Danielson spoke about Storm’s confrontation with Ronda Rousey and attack at the hands of Marina Shafir, before announcing that she suffered an injury, and as a result, will not be competing tonight.

Taking Storm’s place in her originally advertised No Holds Barred showdown tonight against Shafir will be Mina Shirakawa.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 3/18/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.