Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT featured a promo from the TNT champion Miro, who called out his next challenger for the title, Fuego Del Sol. God’s favorite wrestler promised to cause Fuego the same amount of pain he’s inflicted on all of his opponents, with the promotion later revealing that the bout will take place on this Friday’s Rampage premiere.

Fuego later commented on the matchup writing, “I’m going to get a job and win the TNT Championship all in the same night! I’m going to take God’s Favorite Champion and make his night a living hell when I shock the world and win! It’s my time!”

UPDATED LINEUP FOR RAMPAGE:

-Kenny Omega versus Christian Cage for the IMPACT championship

-Britt Baker versus Red Velvet for the AEW women’s championship

-Miro versus Fuego Del Sol for the TNT championship