AEW has announced several matchups for tonight’s historic 100th episode of their Youtube series Dark. In action will be top company stars Jon Moxley, Hikaru Shida, Orange Cassidy, The Lucha Bros, and many more. Check out the lineup below.

-Jon Moxley versus Brick Aldridge

-Hikaru Shida versus Madi Maxx

-Dante Martin versus Eddie Kingston

-Jack Evans versus PAC

-Varsity Blonds/The Sydal Brothers versus Matt Hardy/The Blade/The Acclaimed

-Penelope Ford versus Reka Tehaka

-Diamante versus Leyla Hirsch

-Fuego Del Sol/Shawn Dean versus Shawn Spears/Wardlow

-Tay conti versus Kenzie Page

-Chaos Projects versus The Lucha Bros

-The Wingmen versus Orange Cassidy/Chuck Taylor/Wheeler Yuta