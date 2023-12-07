AEW has announced its return to Canada.

The promotion revealed on this evening’s edition of Dynamite in Montreal that they will return to the Great White North starting in 2024. The dates, cities, and venues for the tour can be found below.

-AEW Collision on March 16th from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Canada

-AEW Dynamite/Rampage on March 20th from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Canada

-AEW Dynamite/Rampage on March 27th from the Centre Videotron in Québec City, Canada

-AEW Dynamite/Rampage on March 30th from the Budweiser Gardens in London, Canada

-AEW Dynamite/Rampage on April 10th from the Canadian Life Centre in Winnipeg, Canada

-AEW Dynamite/Rampage on May 8th from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada

-AEW Collision on May 11th from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada

-AEW Dynamite/Rampage on July 10th from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Canada

Tickets are set to go on sale for AEW’s 2024 tour of Canada on December 15th.