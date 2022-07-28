AEW play-by-play man Excalibur announced on this evening’s Fight for the Fallen edition of Dynamite that a trios tournament will soon take place to determine the first ever trios tag team champions in AEW, with the finals occurring at the September 4th ALL OUT pay-per-view from the NOW Arena in Illinois.

You can see the announcement, along with a first look at the titles, below.

#AEW World Trios Championship Tournament is coming soon to AEW, the finals will be at #AEWAllOut Sunday, Sept. 4th LIVE on PPV! 🎟 at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite Fight For The Fallen LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/36sbfXhpLv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 28, 2022

This announcement also serves as the first official match for ALL OUT.

-Tournament finals to crown the first-ever AEW trios tag team champions