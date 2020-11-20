AEW has announced on Twitter that they are offering a “Triple Threat Holiday” pass for fans interested in attending their weekly tapings of Dynamite from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville Florida. Three shows, including the highly-anticipated Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley world title match at the December 2nd “Winter Is Coming,” can be attended for only $45 dollars. Check out the full details below.

TRIPLE THREAT HOLIDAY PASS!

$45 + fees for tickets to THREE DECEMBER SHOWS are available NOW by emailing ➡️ [email protected] or calling 904-633-2000 w/ outdoor physically-distanced seating in compliance w/ state & local regulations & CDC guidelines. pic.twitter.com/q3WdbORPZs — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 20, 2020