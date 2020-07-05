 AEW Announces Tuesday's Lineup For DARK, Brian Pillman Jr. Making His Debut

AEW has announced the full-lineup for this Tuesday’s episode of DARK, which will feature the debut of MLW superstar Brian Pillman Jr. Check it out below.

-Brady Pierce/Joe Alonzo/Faboo Andre/Tony Donati versus The Butcher and The Blade/Lucha Bros

-Peter Avalon/Brandon Cutler versus Dark Order

-Big Swole versus Rachel Chanel

-Will Hobbs versus Orange Cassidy

-Frankie Kazarian versus Luther

-Michael Nakazawa versus Shawn Dean

-Brian Pillman Jr. versus Shawn Spears

-Scorpio Sky versus Serpentico

