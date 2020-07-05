AEW Announces Tuesday’s Lineup For DARK, Brian Pillman Jr. Making His Debut

AEW has announced the full-lineup for this Tuesday’s episode of DARK, which will feature the debut of MLW superstar Brian Pillman Jr. Check it out below.
-Brady Pierce/Joe Alonzo/Faboo Andre/Tony Donati versus The Butcher and The Blade/Lucha Bros
-Peter Avalon/Brandon Cutler versus Dark Order
-Big Swole versus Rachel Chanel
-Will Hobbs versus Orange Cassidy
-Frankie Kazarian versus Luther
-Michael Nakazawa versus Shawn Dean
-Brian Pillman Jr. versus Shawn Spears
-Scorpio Sky versus Serpentico
This Tuesday on #AEWDark we have eight stacked matches ready!
Watch #AEWDark every Tuesday at 7e/6c via our YouTube channel at https://t.co/oZiB2U1XM8. pic.twitter.com/YSZQE8vpLF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 5, 2020
