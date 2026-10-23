AEW has officially announced plans to kick off 2027 with a special two-night edition of New Year’s Smash.

The company confirmed on Friday that AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Smash will take place on Friday, January 1, 2027, followed by AEW Collision: New Year’s Smash on Saturday, January 2.

Both shows will emanate live from Gateway Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, with Dynamite moving from its usual Wednesday night time slot for the special event.

“Atlanta, are you ready? AEW is ringing in 2027 with two massive nights of LIVE action from the Gateway Arena,” the company wrote in its official announcement.

AEW also revealed ticket information for the two-night event. Early access for VIP and premium seating begins Tuesday, October 27, at 10 a.m. ET, followed by presales beginning Wednesday, October 28.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 30, at 10 a.m. ET. Fans can register as AEW Insiders for presale opportunities through AEWTix.com.

No matches or talent appearances have been announced for either show as of this writing.

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