AEW is coming to the U.K.

Finally!

On Wednesday, the company issued a press release to announce they will be holding an AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision taping in the U.K. at the Utilita Arena Cardiff in Wales on August 21.

Check out the complete announcement below.

AEW: Dynamite and AEW: Collision To Make United Kingdom Debuts At Utilita Arena Cardiff On August 21

— Tickets On Sale Next Friday Via Live Nation UK and Ticketmaster UK —

June 19, 2024 – All Elite Wrestling today announced that AEW: Dynamite and AEW: Collision will make their long-awaited debuts in Wales at Utilita Arena Cardiff on Wednesday, August 21 as part of All In London week. This marks the first time that AEW: Dynamite and AEW: Collision have ever been held in the United Kingdom. Tickets for the double taping will go on sale next Friday, June 28 at 10 a.m.

BST via LiveNation.co.uk, Ticketmaster.co.uk and AEWTix.com. Fans interested in exclusive pre-sale opportunities can register to become an AEW Insider by visiting allelitewrestling.com/aew/insider.

“We are excited for the historic United Kingdom debuts of AEW: Dynamite and AEW: Collision in Wales at Utilita Arena Cardiff on August 21,” said AEW CEO, General Manager and Head of Creative Tony Khan. “The event will serve as the perfect kick off to what will be an amazing week for AEW fans in the United Kingdom, culminating with All In London at Wembley Stadium on August 25.”

AEW: All In London takes place Sunday, August 25 live from Wembley Stadium in London, England. Tickets for that event are on sale now via Ticketmaster.co.uk. and AEWTix.com.

