AEW announced today that the Full Gear pay-per-view will stream live on the Bleacher Report, the B/R App, and connected devices.

The cost to stream AEW Full Gear on Bleacher Report is $49.99. You can pre-order the event at this link. A Spanish-language broadcast is also available.

Bleacher Report connected devices include Roku, FireTV and Xbox. Fans watching on the B/R App will be able to comment on the matches in real-time with other app users. Bleacher Report will also cover and amplify Full Gear across its most engaged social channels.

AEW Full Gear will also stream on pay-per-view in the United States and Canada for $49.99. Cable TV providers include Xfinity, Spectrum, Contour, Fios, U-Verse and Optimum, among others in the United States, plus Rogers, Bell, Shaw, SaskTel and TELUS in Canada. Satellite providers include DISH and DIRECTV. International viewers will be able to stream the show via FITE. Also, you can click here for details on Full Gear airing in select movie theaters in the United States.

The 2021 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, November 13 from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Below is the current card:

AEW World Title Match

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Kenny Omega (c)

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Tay Conti vs. Britt Baker (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

AAA Tag Team Champions FTR vs. The Lucha Brothers (c)

Finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament

Miro vs. Bryan Danielson

Winner earns a future World Title shot.

Minneapolis Street Fight

The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Santana, Ortiz, Jake Hager, TNT Champion Sammy Guevara) vs. Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page and American Top Team (Junior dos Santos, Andrei Arlovski, Dan Lambert)

MJF vs. Darby Allin

