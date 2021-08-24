AEW has announced online that there will be a women’s battle royale taking place on the buy-in pre-show of the September 5th ALL OUT pay per view in Chicago, with the winner receiving a future women’s championship opportunity.

During tonight’s edition of Dark it was announced that former women’s champion Nyla Rose is the first entrant in the matchup.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR ALL OUT

-Kenny Omega versus Christian Cage for the AEW world championship

-The Young Bucks versus TBD in a steel cage match for the AEW tag team championship

-CM Punk versus Darby Allin

-PAC versus Andrade El Idolo

-Paul Wight versus QT Marshall

-Women’s Battle Royale