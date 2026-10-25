AEW has announced the teams for the women’s Blood & Guts match on November 4. The company confirmed the lineup after Willow Nightingale and Wrathlander issued a challenge on Saturday’s Collision, as reported by 411Mania.

Nightingale will team with Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron of Wrathlander, plus Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor of the Brawling Birds. They’ll face Divine Dominion’s Megan Bayne and Lena Kross and Triangle of Madness’ Thekla, Julia Hart and Skye Blue.

Wrathlander’s match with Divine Dominion ended in a disqualification after the Sisters of Sin interfered. Nightingale came out with a steel chain to help even the odds, and the challenge followed backstage.

The match will take place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Statlander and Cameron will be siding with Hayter and Windsor before challenging them for the Women’s Tag Team Championship at Full Gear on November 14.