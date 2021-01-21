AEW announced on this evening’s episode of Dynamite on TNT that they will be holding a women’s tournament to determine a new number one contender for the women’s championship, which is currently held by Hikaru Shida. No date has yet been revealed, but based on the brackets it appears there will be 16 women competing.

COMING SOON!

AEW Women's World Championship Eliminator Tournament!

Who will be the number one contender? pic.twitter.com/uaGHUIdZIl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 21, 2021

The promotion also revealed that there will be a tag team battle royal in two weeks at Beach Break, with the winners receiving a title opportunity at the upcoming Revolution pay per view.

UPDATED CARD FOR BEACH BREAK:

-Tag Team Battle Royal to determine new number one contenders

-Britt Baker versus Thunder Rosa

-Wedding of Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford