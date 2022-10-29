AEW announced on this evening’s Rampage that the world title eliminator tournament will be returning once again, which will feature eight superstars competing to earn a shot at the company’s top prize, the AEW world championship.

The tournament finals will take place at the November 19th Full Gear pay-per-view in New Jersey, and whoever does win will receive their shot at the Winter Is Coming television special in December. As of right now Dante Martin and Ethan Page have been announced to be competing, with more names expected to be released in the future.

First name announced for the World Title Eliminator Tournament is Dante Martin. who else do u hope to see? #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/nILQoMp8Pi — Denise 'Flying In A Dream' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) October 29, 2022

The 2021 winner was Bryan Danielson, who defeated Miro in the final round at Full Gear.