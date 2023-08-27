AEW will be presenting a new pay-per-view to their annual schedule.

Tony Khan revealed at today’s All In media scrum that AEW will present WrestleDream on October 1st in Seattle, a show that will honor the great Antonio Inoki on the one-year anniversary of his death. Dave Meltzer would later ask if NJPW talents would compete on the show, something that Khan said he was talking to NJPW about.

This comes after Khan revealed the date and location of the 2023 Full Gear pay-per-view event. You can read about that here.