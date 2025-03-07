The announcements from All Elite Wrestling continue to roll out ahead of their highly-anticipated AEW Revolution 2025 pay-per-view this coming Sunday night, March 9, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

After announcing new pay-per-view deals with Joe Hands Promotions and Prime Video earlier this week, the company returned on Friday morning with a press release announcing a new pay-per-view deal with SPOTV NOW in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines and Hong Kong.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.