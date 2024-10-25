The super-slow roll out of announcements for this week’s AEW Collision continued with yet another update on Friday evening.

AEW President Tony Khan took to X on Friday night to confirm the addition of Anna Jay vs. Viva Van in singles action for the October 26 episode of AEW Collision in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated officially advertised lineup heading into the 10/26 show:

* Ricochet vs. Lio Rush

* Jay White vs. Shane Taylor

* FTR vs. LFI

* Penelope Ford vs. Robyn Renegade

* Anna Jay vs. Viva Van

* Wheeler Yuta Sit-Down Interview With Nigel McGuinness

Make sure to check back here after the show on Saturday night for complete AEW Collision results from Cedar Rapids, IA.